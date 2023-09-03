Tirupati to host Youth festival on Sept 13

Tirupati: SETVEN Tirupati and Department of Youth Services will be organising district-level youth festival in Tirupati on September 13. This festival assumes significance as the winners in various categories of events will become eligible to participate in state-level youth festival and subsequently at national-level. This is in tune with the National youth festival to be conducted by Government of India from January 12-16 every year commemorating the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Accordingly, Tirupati district-level youth festival will be held at Emeralds degree college at Narasimhatheertham road in the city on September 13 from 9.30 am onwards. The objective of conducting the youth festivals is to motivate the youth from grass root level to take part at national level by sharpening their innate talents. Such fests are aimed at creating confidence in the youth and will provide them an opportunity to showcase their talent under a competitive atmosphere.

Disclosing the details of the district youth festival, SETVEN CEO Dr V Murali Krishna said that youth in the age group of 15 to 29 years are eligible to participate in the cultural competitions. Those who won the prizes at state and national levels during the last three years are eligible to participate.

In folk dance competitions, maximum 20 members can take part in each team and the competition time should not exceed 15 minutes. In folk songs category, 10 members can perform including the orchestra and the performance time should not exceed seven minutes. These two will be held under the solo category as well. In the folk songs category, songs from movies are not allowed. Under life skill category, story writing, poster making and photography competitions will be conducted.

The CEO said that state level competitions will be held at Vijayawada in December 2023. Eligible persons have to enrol their details at WhatsApp number 94405 73537 or submit the at SETVEN office in Tirupati. For details one may contact 0877-2286921 during office working hours.