Tirupati: Tomato prices start tumbling after crossing century mark

Tirupati: The demand-supply mechanism coupled with adverse climatic conditions always put the tomato prices on a roller coaster. With the heavy rains, a huge crop loss occurred triggering the price rise. The prices in the biggest tomato market in Madanapalli have been witnessing huge ups and downs during the last 10 days. Till three days back, the prices crossed the century mark to reach Rs 130 per kg for A-grade tomatoes in the market yard itself whereas they will be sold at much higher prices in retail markets.

After huge surge, the prices have dwindled steeply to Rs 50 a kg for the same A-grade tomatoes by Friday. In Tirupati markets, the prices varied from Rs 90 to 130 depending on the quality as still there was supply shortage. People were seen standing in a queue line at Tirupati Rythu Bazaar on Friday to buy tomatoes at Rs 60 a kg as supplied by the Marketing department.

Due to incessant rains in western parts of Chittoor district and neighbouring Karnataka, tomato crop has damaged badly and the sharp decline in yield resulted in a supply-demand gap. Madanapalle market yard gets demand from several places including the coastal districts of AP, Tamil Nadu, Telangana among others. Madanapalle tomatoes have huge demand in Tamil Nadu market.

As rains took a break for the past three days and due to sunshine, tomatoes have been coming out in good quality and the quantity also has slightly increased bringing down the prices gradually. Still, the prices have become a boon for tomato farmers. But, since Thursday, tomato lorries arrived in Madanapalle from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The farmers have been complaining that these lorries should not be allowed inside the market yard which is meant for sale of local produce only. A trader in the market yard SK Masthan said that with the increase in supplies, prices will further come down in the next few days.

K Indumathi, Assistant Director, Marketing told The Hans India that following government's guidelines, they have been purchasing tomatoes from Anantapur market to make them available in Tirupati Rythu Bazaar. On Friday, they made available six tonnes of tomatoes in the Rythu Bazaar at Rs 60 per kg giving relief to the consumers from Rs 98 in the previous day.

Keeping in view the remaining stocks, they will bring another load on Sunday. She said they were estimating a fall in prices in Chittoor district itself in the next 3-4 days. Till then, tomatoes will be made available for consumers at lower prices and if they get indent, the sale can be started in Chittoor as well.