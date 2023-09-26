Tirupati: Training for degree college teachers held at SVETA

Tirupati: A one-day training programme was held at SVETA on Monday to teachers of all TTD degree colleges. Speaking on the occasion, national trainer M Nagraj said all the TTD educational institutions will soon get autonomous status and also NAAC recognition and hence all proceedings had to be in place with understanding of weaknesses, strengths, opportunities and restraints.

Chief guest TTD educational officer Dr Bhaskar Reddy said all faculty members should utilise the training programme to enhance the reputation of institutions.



SVETA Director Prashanti, education advisor Mohan Kumar Reddy, college principals Mahadevamma, Narayanamma and Venugopal Reddy were present.