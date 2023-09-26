Tirupati: Training for degree college teachers held at SVETA

Live
- Jayalalitha thanks audience for embracing success of ‘Rudram Kota’
- Call to equip students with skills in new technologies in country
- World Pharmacist Day celebrated
- UPI usage set to rise in festive shopping
- Knee Surgery for Mere 67 Rupees Under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka Yojana
- Sugar minister apologised for statement on farmers suicides
- Police breaks Paritala Sunitha hunger strike, shifts to hospital in Anantapur
- S&P holds 6% growth forecast for FY24
- Kejriwal recalls ex-PM Manmohan Singh's dedication on his 91st birthday
- Agri-tech startups suffer 45% fall in investments
Just In
Highlights
A one-day training programme was held at SVETA on Monday to teachers of all TTD degree colleges.
Tirupati: A one-day training programme was held at SVETA on Monday to teachers of all TTD degree colleges. Speaking on the occasion, national trainer M Nagraj said all the TTD educational institutions will soon get autonomous status and also NAAC recognition and hence all proceedings had to be in place with understanding of weaknesses, strengths, opportunities and restraints.
Chief guest TTD educational officer Dr Bhaskar Reddy said all faculty members should utilise the training programme to enhance the reputation of institutions.
SVETA Director Prashanti, education advisor Mohan Kumar Reddy, college principals Mahadevamma, Narayanamma and Venugopal Reddy were present.
