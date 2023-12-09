Tirupati: Training on millet processing, value addition held by SPMVV

Tirupati : As part of millet innovators initiative, a two-day training programme on millet processing and value addition for women entrepreneurs and street food vendors was organised by the department of Home Science and Livelihood Business incubation facility of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV).

It was held in collaboration with WINS and Taj, Tirupati on December 7 and 8 focussing on hands-on experience in preparing various healthy recipes with technical and practical exposure to vendors. International chef B Jeevan Prakash and students of B Voc gave demonstrations on millet-based bread and spicy snacks. which are most welcomed by youth and children.

SPMVV Registrar Prof N Rajini assured entrepreneurs that she will help in developing the proposals and getting funds from DSIR, New Delhi. Prof B Jeevana Jyothi (LBI Coordinator), Prof M Aruna, Dr V Bindu and Dr L Anitha, provided scientific knowledge, nutritive value and health benefits of the mill ets respectively. Director and secretary of WINS Meera promi sed to carry forward the skills imparted to the entrepreneur participants in near future.