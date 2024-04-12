Tirupati: Tributes paid to Jyotirao Phule

Tirupati: The 198th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule was observed in the pilgrim city on Thursday. Government officials, social organisations, political parties paid rich tributes to Phule and recalled his services for women education and equality of all in the society.

Joint Collector Dhyana Chandra and DRO Penchala Kishore garlanded the statue of Phule at Balaji Colony and said Phule and his wife were responsible for promoting women education, which is the key for women empowerment.

District SP Krishnakanth Patel paid floral tributes to the portrait of Phule and stated that the great leader fought against caste discrimination and laid foundation for girls education in those days by educating his wife Savitribai Phule.

City MLA and TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy garlanded Phule statue and recalled his services towards the neglected sections in the society.

About 150 years ago, he provided shelter and protection to widow’s and child marriage victims.

APSPDCL director NVS Subba Raju paid floral tributes to the portrait of Phule and said he fought against caste discrimination right from his school education days.

Jana Sena Party Tirupati MLA candidate Arani Srinivasulu paid floral tributes to Phule statue and said that the leader was recognised as one of the renowned social reformers in the country, it was our responsibility to spread the message of great people like Phule.

BJP State secretary Muni Subrahmanyam, BJP cultural wing convener Gundala Gopinath Reddy girl and at the Statue of Phule and stated that he was the ideal leader for all sections in the society, who focussed on providing education to the poor and downtrodden to ensure their social uplift.