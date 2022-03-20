Tirupati: TTD action plan to promote Panchagavya products

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy said an action plan was prepared to promote Panchgavya products as a cottage industry in Goshalas in the state and increase ghee production with a multi-pronged approach.

Speaking to media after inspecting SV Goshala and holding a meeting with officials here on Saturday, the EO said TTD has decided to increase the desi ghee production to 60 kgs which is needed for Kainkaryams (rituals) and Prasadams daily in Tirumala temple. Accordingly, 500 more desi breed cows will be added with donors support to increase the daily milk production in TTD gosala which in turn help to increase ghee production to the required quantity (60 kgs), he said informing that, to begin with TTD in coordination with SV Veterinary University is getting 65 bovines of Kankrej, Sahiwal and Gir breed cows from north India.

The 500 desi cows would yield 3,000 litres of milk daily to produce 60 kgs of ghee, he explained while informing that TTD planned to set up a ghee production plant in Goshala.

The ghee produced will be used for temple while other products buttermilk and curd will be used for Anna Prasadam for pilgrims. For the purpose of in-house breeding of desi cows through artificial insemination, a research lab has been set up in SV Veterinary University to breed high yielding cows, he said.

Apart from increasing ghee production for its need, TTD as per the agreement with Rythu Sadhikara Samstha, had so far donated 1,100 cows and 600 bulls to farmers to promote organic farming and the farmers successfully using cow urine and cow dung as manure to increase organic products production.

TTD on its part to promote organic products plans to procure 7,000 tonnes of pulses from organic farmers and the process was already begun, EO said adding that TTD has also laid out a programme for development of Goshalas across AP with a nodal Goshala in select districts through which Panchagavya products production will be taken up. Besides, a training institute will be set up at Tirupati or Palamaner (Chittoor district) to train Goshala operators in Panchagavya products production. ISKCON will assist TTD to conduct the training programme. Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, SVVU Vice Chancellor Padmanabha Reddy, Director of Extension Venkat Naidu and Goshala Director Dr Harnath Reddy were present.