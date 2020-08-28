Tirupati: TTD decides to deposit gold for five years and hold Srivari Brahmotsavam solitarily

The governing body of Tirumala Tirupati Temple has decided to construct a 214-room dormitory at SVR Arts College. The board suggested that the hostel be constructed in installments in the light of the current financial situation. The governing body held a meeting on Friday on a number of issues, including TTD gold jewelery and deposits. On this occasion, the members said that making a short-term deposit would bring less interest and a long-term deposit would earn more interest.

He also said that cancelled notes were coming through hundi and Rs 50 crore old notes had been received so far. Members of the governing body revealed that they had written to the Reserve Bank several times on the matter. Once again the Center said it was determined to bring it to the attention of the government.

After discussing the gold deposit the credit council decided to make them a long term deposit of 12 years. At the request of Parthasarathy, a member of the governing body approved the construction of a wedding hall in Poranki, Vijayawada. TTD board member Sudha Narayana Murthy made a financial donation to move 7 tonnes of waste that had accumulated in Thirumala. In addition, the contract of 53 workers working in the TTD electrical department was approved for another two-year extension. The Board of Governors has approved the construction of TTD Kalyanamandapam in the premises of Singarayakonda Temple.

Meanwhile, the TTD approves to hold the Srivari Brahmotsavas in solitude for two times during the high month. Brahmotsavam will be held in private from September 19 to 28. TTD Governing Body Approves Construction of Children's Hospital as well.