Tirupati: Urban cops strive with renewed vigour to arrest Covid spread

Tirupati: The Urban police striving with renewed vigour to enforce the curfew to bring down the Covid cases in the pilgrim city which has got the dubious distinction of 'hot bed of corona' with the 66 urban mandals on top in Chittoor district.

Accordingly, the Urban police are focusing on effective implementation of the partial lockdown which is in force statewide since May 5 in the pilgrim city resulting in decline of Covid cases from 300 to 200.

Senior officials including SP Ch Venkata Appala Naidu was leading the force from the frontline ensuring the lockdown to arrest spread of virus. On a regular basis, the police check people moving on vehicles at all the arterial roads in the city during curfew hours, those coming out on the streets with no purpose but becoming a tool to spread the virus.

SP Venkata Appala Naidu said to deter people violating the curfew, the police are taking various actions including filing cases, imposing fines and also counselling particularly the youth. On an average, daily 900 cases are filed in the pilgrim city alone while the total numbers of cases booked against curfew violators in the Urban district including Srikalahasthi, Renigunta, Yerpedu etc was 1,700. "We hope the cases will further come down with strict implementation of lockdown in the coming days,'' SP said, affirming that no one who is not abiding to curfew rules will not be spared. SVIMS Medicine department Head Dr Alladi Mohan said that it is imperative to follow physical distance and wear a mask while at public places to keep the virus at bay.