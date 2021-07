Tirupati: Veteran BJP leader Chilakam Ramachandra Reddy no more

Tirupati: BJP veteran leader Chilakam Ramachandra Reddy,85, passed away in a private hospital while undergoing treatment in Chennai on Saturday.

According to BJP sources here, Reddy hailing from Mangalam village, near Nagari in Chittoor district, served as Andhra Pradesh (undivided) BJP president for two terms and also in various positions in the party at national-level led many movements including a 'Padayatra' for completion of irrigation projects in Rayalaseema.

After retiring from active politics, Reddy settled in Chennai.

BJP leaders including district secretary R Viswanath, City Shakti Kendra chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy condoled the death of Ramachandra Reddy and recalled his services to the party.