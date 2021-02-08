Tirupati: Veturi services for popularising Lord's literature recalled

Tirupati: The 133th birth anniversary of the renowned poet, writer and researcher of ancient scripts Veturi Prabhakara Shastry was observed by TTD here on Sunday. Considered as the chief architect for popularising Sri Venkateswara Swamyvaru in the world of Bhakti and also a discoverer of Annamayya keerthanas, Sri Shastry as an erudite scholar of both Sanskrit and Telugu made impeccable contributions in glorifying the Lord and also bringing to light many ancient texts hidden in manuscripts lying in libraries.

On the occasion, floral tributes were paid to the life-size bronze statue of the eminent scholar located in front of SVETA Bhavan in Tirupati by former Purana Ithihasa Project Special Officer Dr Samudrala Lakshmaiah.

Speaking on the occasion Lakshmaiah said Veturi Prabhakara Shastry transcribed the inscriptions and Annamacharya Sankeertans and did great service to Telugu and Sanskrit literature.

He said it gives him immense pleasure to note that TTD was remembering and honouring the services of great personalities by observing their birth and death anniversaries in a befitting manner. Marking the occasion, a memorial lecture was also conducted at TTD SV Oriental College. The scholars who spoke recalled the services of Shastry responsible for bringing many palm scripts into book form and his contributions to TTD in unearthing the copper script of Annamayya keerthanalu adding to Bhakti cult. Oriental College principal Surendra said that it was Prabahakar Sastry who started Telugu research wing in 1939 in the Oriental college and also he was the one who began Annamayya Jayanthi utsavalu. Prizes were given to winners of various literary competitions held by college for students.