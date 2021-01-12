Tirupati: Vivekananda's services recalled on his birth anniversary

Tirupati: National Youth Day marking the 158th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda was celebrated by various organisations here on Tuesday. Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission, Swami Anupamananda, garlanded the statue of Vivekananda at SV Medical College here and recalled his contributions and the speech at Chicago in 1893 which made the country proud. The books containing the Chicago address of Swami were distributed among the people. Prof PV Reddy, G S Prasad, G Sreedevi and other devotees participated in the programme.



SETVEN, Tirupati, also held a programme there and offered floral tributes to Swami. CEO Dr V Muralikrishna, manager G Satyanarayana, K Mohan Kumar and others participated and distributed certificates to the winners of national youth week celebrations.

The NSS wing of National Sanskrit University also celebrated the day virtually in which vice-chancellor Prof V Muralidhara Sharma, registrar Commander Ch Venkateswar, Prof G S R Krishna Murthy, Prof Rani Sadasiva Murthy, Prof Satyanaryanacharya, Dr M G Nandana Rao and others took part.

BJP leaders G Bhanuprakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas, Ponaganti Bhaskar, Ajay Kumar, Vara Prasad, Muni Subramanyam and others paid rich tributes to Swami Vivekananda and described him as Karma Yogi who guided the world youth in a positive way. He propagated the rich culture, Hindu Dharma and the great characteristics of the nation to the entire world.

In a separate programme, BJP Sakthi Kendra in-charge Gundala Gopinath Reddy, state executive member B Chandra Reddy and others garlanded Vivekananda statue and recalled his contributions to the nation. A Munikrishna Yadav, K Viswanath, T Subramanyam Reddy, D Jayaram and others were present.