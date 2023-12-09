Tirupati: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announces 80% seed subsidy

Tirupati : Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that his government will provide seeds with an 80 percent subsidy to farmers who have suffered crop loss due to the recent cyclone impact.

In view of the breach to the Swarnamukhi river, the CM sanctioned Rs 30 crore for the construction of a high-level bridge which will prevent future incidents. Temporary repair programmes for the 110 breached tanks and roads with proposals to the tune of Rs 32 crore are also underway.

The Chief Minister went on an aerial survey of the affected areas along with District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy. From the helipad at Vidyanagar in Kota mandal, he proceeded to Balireddypalem of Vakadu mandal travelling along the Swarnamukhi river. Enroute, he inspected the affected areas and river damage and crop loss.

Later, Jagan said the district had witnessed an extraordinary downpour, surpassing even the total average for the entire district in just four to five days causing substantial loss and hardships for the local population.

Authorities have sprung into action, setting up 92 relief camps to accommodate 8364 affected individuals. In a humanitarian gesture, around 60,000 people have been provided with ration consisting of 25 kg of rice, 1 kg of palm oil, and 1 kg each of onions and potatoes.

The relief efforts are being orchestrated through a unique volunteer and secretariat system which is special to the state, he noted.

Every affected individual will receive the necessary support. The distribution of ration kits to 62,000 families and a monetary relief of Rs 2,500 per household have been initiated to aid those facing challenges due to damaged properties and belongings, he said.

The fast-paced implementation of relief measures is expected to bring relief to the affected population within a week. Efforts to restore power are also in full swing. District Collectors have been directed to gather details of all affected areas to streamline the restoration process. Citizens were urged to report any problems by calling 1902, with the assurance that their grievances will be addressed promptly by the collector's office. Interacting with the cyclone victims at Pathandaypalem in Bapatla district, the Chief Minister said that all cyclone affected would receive financial aid. He said the government has evolved a system to help the victims of natural calamities and volunteers and village secretariat staff are identifying the cyclone-affected victims and displaying the lists at the Secretariats.