Tirupati: YSRCP may resort to rigging, alleges Chinta Mohan

Tirupati: Alleging that the YSRCP may resort for rigging in the polling for the Tirupati Parliament byelection on Saturday, Congress candidate Dr Chinta Mohan warned that the election authorities to act or else he will take up the issue to Election Commission of India. Speaking to media here, Dr Mohan said though YSRCP

leaders crowing that they would win the election with huge margin but preparing for the rigging with the help of outsiders who are staying in the pilgrim city. Stating that he received clear information of the ruling party

planning for rigging, he wanted the police and election authorities to ensure tight security arrangement to check any malpractice in the voting for Tirupati LS election which he said is crucial as it is going to decide the country's future.

Claiming that he would win with a big margin if there is a fair poll, he criticised Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for resorting to Adharma Yudham (unholy war) fearing defeat.

Meanwhile, CPM leader K Murali alleged that the YSRCP leaders distributed money to volunteers and also Sangha Mitras and pressured them to see the electorate vote for YSRCP in the polling on Saturday. They also gave nose studs as gift to the volunteers and Sangha Mitras, he said and sought the authorities to take necessary action.