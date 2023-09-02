Tirupati: ZP High School students excel at ‘Yuvamanthan model G20 summit’

Tirupati : The students of ZP High School, Karakambadi near Tirupati have donned the roles of various leaders including Prime Minister, Finance Minister, External Affairs Minister as part of the ‘Yuvamanthan Model G20 Summit’ (YMG20) on Friday.

In this simulation of the actual G20 summit, students actively debated, discussed and took part in voting and consensus building and received applause from the teachers and fellow students.

Organised by AP National Green Corps (APNGC) and Ministry of Forest and Environment, New Delhi, this programme provided an opportunity for the children to excel in diplomacy and strategy in the foreign ministers and leaders track on the theme ‘LiFE: Lifestyle for Environment’.

The participating students have become Presidents or Prime Ministers of each country of G20 nations and explained the problems they were facing on the environmental front. They even came out with solutions.

A student of Class 10 Nandini donned the role of Indian Prime Minister said that it is the responsibility of everyone to protect the environment and the decisions taken in the summit will be followed. APNGC state coordinator P Neelakanta was behind the execution of the programme and prepared the students.

Mandal education officer Indira Devi said that such programmes should be held in every school which will help in developing communication skills and global outlook.

Headmistress Pushpalatha, NGC district Coordinator K Hari Shankar, Dr Nemileti Kittanna, Purushottam of Regional Science Centre and others were present.