TS BC Commission Chairman offers prayers at Tirumala

Tirupati: Telangana State BC Commission Chairman Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohanarao along with family members offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala on Monday.

After darshan, the temple officials honored the BC Commission Chairman with Sesha Vastram and Veda Ashirvachanam by the priests and Vedic pandits in Ranganayakula Mandapam in the shrine. Speaking to the media, Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohanarao said that he prayed to the Lord to shower his blessings for the prosperity of Telangana and bestow good health to Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao to see all his welfare and development schemes are carried out without any hurdles. Krishna Mohanarao who was visiting the hill shrine for the first time after he became TS BC Commission Chairman in August last year he is moving ahead with an ambitious massive plan with a sole aim of the upliftment of the backward classes socially, economically and educationally for their all round development.

No state in the country except Telangana spending such a huge amount for the implementation of the slew of welfare schemes for the backward classes, he said affirming that he would work with renewed vigor with his position as BC Commission Chairman and sought divine intervention to ensure no obstacles in his services to BCs. The BC Commission would soon visit Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra to study the initiatives for BCs development in these states, he said adding KCR entrusted him a greater responsibility collecting the complete details of all aspects of BCs in Telangana.