TTD announces booking dates for various darshan tokens in September-2024

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the booking dates for various seva services for the month of September-2024. Electronic DIP Registrations for Srivari Arjita Seva Tickets will be available from June 18 at 10:00 AM. The registrations will be open until June 20 at 10:00 AM.

A quota of Srivari Arjita Seva tickets for services like Kalyanam, Oonjal Seva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva for September-2024 can be booked on 21.06.2024 at 10:00 AM.

On the same day, online service and darshan quota booking for Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasra Deepalankara Seva at Srivari Temple will be available at 3:00 PM.

Tirumala Angapradakshina Tokens will be available for booking on June 22at 10:00 AM. Srivani Trust will open on June 22 at 11:00 AM for darshan and accommodation quota booking for September-2024 donors.

Senior Citizens and Physically Challenged quotas for September-2024 will be available for booking on June 22 at 3:00 PM. Special Entry Darshan tickets priced at Rs.300 for September-2024 can be booked on June 24 at 10:00 AM.

Tirumala and Tirupati accommodation quota for September-2024 will open for booking on June 24 at 3:00 PM. The Sri Padmavati Ammavari Temple in Tiruchanur will offer Special Entry Darshans for July-2024 on June 24 at 10:00 AM.