TTD announces cancellation of Privileged darshans during Brahmotsavams

TTD EO Dharma Reddy said that they would give a priority to the common devotees during the Brahmotsavams and also informed that the common devotees are being a alloted the accomodation in the Ashtavinayaka guest house.

During a media interaction on Friday, Dharma Reddy said that the privileged darshans are being cancelled and announced that a Maha Varunayagam will take place in Tiruchanur soon. He said that the Vikas Nilayam will be modernized and made available to devotees.



Dharma Reddy further shared that the ghee required for Abhishekam comes from the Tirupati Goshala and opined that the plans are underway to establish a ghee plant in the Goshala next year.



The EO also said that as many as 22.25 lakh devotees visited Tirumala besides amassing Rs. 120.085 crores through hundi. He asserted that 9.07 lakh devotees offered their hair and 1.09 crores of laddus were sold.