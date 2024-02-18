TTD announces schedule for release of various darshan tokens for May 2024

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the release dates for various quotas of Seva tickets for the month of May. The Srivari Arjita Seva tickets quota will be released online on February 19 at 10 am, with online registration for electronic dip open until 21st February at 10 am. The tickets will be allotted through a Luckydip at 12 noon on the same day, and the selected individuals will have to pay the required amount to finalize their booking.

Additionally, the quotas for virtual services such as Kalyanotsavam, Oonjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, and Sahasradipalankara Seva tickets will be released online on February 22 at 10 am. The viewing slots for these virtual services will also be released on the same day at 3 PM.



Furthermore, the Srivani Trust tickets quota for the month of May will be released on 23rd February at 11 am, followed by the release of Angapradakshinam Tokens quota on the same day at 10 am. The quota of free special darshan tokens for elderly, disabled, and those with chronic illnesses will be released online on February 23 at 3 PM.



On February 24, the quota of special entrance darshan tickets for the month of May will be released at 10 am, followed by the release of room quotas in Tirumala and Tirupati at 3 PM.



Lastly, on 27th February, the quotas for Srivari Seva, Navanitha Seva, and Parakamani Seva will be released online at 11 am, 12 noon, and 2 noon respectively.