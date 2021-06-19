TTD Board to seek extension of Garuda Varadhi up to Alipiri

TirumalaTirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will take a decision on the extension of multi-crore Garuda Varadhi (Elevated Expressway) project up to Alipiri in its trust board meeting to be held on Saturday.

Speaking to media here on Friday, TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy said the extension project was required for the convenience of pilgrims coming from various places to enable them to proceed straight to the foot of hills Alipiri avoiding the busy traffic in the city.

Reddy said he had received many representations from people's representatives and other sections of people on the need for extending the prestigious Garuda Varadhi flyover which is now constructed upto Tirumala bypass road to Alipiri tollgate. The TTD Board will deliberate on additional cost of extension works in its board meeting scheduled on June 19 and approve a decision to seek the extension of Varadhi. It may be noted here that had TTD agreed to bear the two-thirds of estimated total cost of Garuda Varadhi and provided Rs 25 crore only against its share of about Rs 400 crore. The total cost of the Varadhi was Rs 640 crore. The slump in TTD revenue due to pandemic seems to be the main reason for unable to provide its share of amount to Tirupati Smart City Corporation Limited (TMCCL), the special purpose vehicle (SPV) floated for the execution of Smart City works including the Varadhi.

He said the TTD could not implement the Board decision to revive Kalyanamastu (free mass wedding programme for the benefit of poor Hindu families) and also the construction of 500 Sri Venkateshwara temples in SC/ ST/BC and fishermen colonies as part of Hindu Dharma Pracharam due to Covid pandemic. Both the programmes will be revived and implemented once normalcy returns, he added.

The Chairman said during the last 18 months of Covid first and second waves, TTD had launched several programmes for the well-being of people. TTD launched several spiritual programmes like Sundarakanda, Bhagavat Gita, Virat Parva Parayanams and various other spiritual programmes giving live telecast through SVBC seeking Sri Venkateswara Swamy blessings to get relief to the entire humanity from the pandemic of Covid.

The board meeting will also deliberate on providing Srivari Darshan to more devotees in adherence to Covid guidelines, he said. Meanwhile, the two-year term of Chairman Y V Subba Reddy is coming to an end on June 21 while the trust board members term will end in September. It is to be seen whether the government will extend the term of Subba Reddy as TTD chairman or appoint a new chairman to it.