TTD Chairman arranges darshan for 35 orphans in Tirumala

Tirupati: In a laudable gesture, TTD Chairman Y V Subbareddy arranged darshan in Tirumala to 35 orphans of Srikakulam with his own money. They also had darshan at other temples including Golden Temple of Vellore in Tamil Nadu, Kanipakam, Tiruchanur and Srikalahasti on Saturday. One Paluru Siddartha from Vavilla Valasa of Srikakulam district bought to the notice of Subbareddy about an ardent wish of unfortunate persons who have no caretakers to have a darshan in Tirumala.

Responding to the request, TTD Chairman Subbareddy gave away Rs 50,000 for to and fro train tickets from Srikakulam to Tirupati. The 35 orphans reached Renigunta railway station on Friday and they were brought to Tirumala by a TTD bus and provided darshan.

Not only Tirumala temple, they were also taken in a TTD bus to Kanipakam, Tiruchanur, Srikalahasti and also to Golden Temple near Vellore of Tamil Nadu, which is 100 kms away from Tirupati on Saturday.

They were provided accommodation and food with Chairman's own expenditure at every place.

After their pilgrimage, the 35 orphans returned to their place in a train from Renigunta on Sunday. Speaking to media, the orphans expressed their immense satisfaction for having darshan of Lord in Tirumala and other temples and thanked Subbareddy for the same.