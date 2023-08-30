TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy announces Tirumala Brahmotsavams from September 18

The Chairman of TTD Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, has announced that the Tirumala Brahmotsavam will commence on September 18 and continue until September 26. He said on the first evening, silk cloths will be presented to the deity on behalf of the state government by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The TTD Chairman unveiled the Brahmotsavam poster outside the temple, indicating that this year, two Brahmotsavams will be held for Lord Venkateswara Swamy due to the leap month. He said various events, such as Garuda Seva, Swarnaradham, Radhotsavam, Chakrasnanam, and Dwaja Avarohanam are scheduled on September 22, 23, 25 and 25 respectively.

In anticipation of heavy traffic, adequate arrangements are being made to ensure smooth movement during the Brahmotsavam. The Chairman emphasized that no recommendation letters will be accepted for seven days during this period.

Bhumana Karunakar highlighted that the highest priority is given to common devotees in Tirumala, and said that strict measures are being taken to ensure their safety. "The TTD staff is working diligently to provide better services to the devotees," TTD chairman said adding that the devotees are encouraged to participate in the Brahmotsavam.