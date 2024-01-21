TTD Chairman in Ayodhya

Tirumala: TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy visited Ayodhya Rama Mandiram on Sunday.

Karunakara Reddy will be participating in the Prana Pratistha Mahotsavam of Sri Bala Rama on January 22.

Ayodhya Rama Mandir Trust representative Sadhvi Ritambari welcomed him on his arrival at Sri Rama Mandiram.

Later, Karunakar Reddy visited the Ram Temple and participated in the special pujas being held on the occasion.

Later the Chairman handed over one lakh laddus specially prepared at Tirumala Srivari Temple to the representatives of Ram Mandir Trust to distribute among the devotees participating in the Rama Mandir opening ceremony scheduled on Monday.

The TTD Board Chief spoke to artists and representatives of Vishwa Hindu Parishad who arrived in Ayodhya from various states besides Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking to the media on this occasion he said that Sri Venkateswara Swamy, who shone as Swayam Bhu(Self-manifested) in Tirumala in Kali Yuga, was Sri Ramachandra Murthy in Treta Yuga.

He expressed his happiness that being the first servant of Sri Venkateswara Swamy, he was lucky enough to participate in the prestigious and historical opening ceremony of Rama Mandiram.

He extended his warm wishes to those who contributed to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and to all the devotees participating in the opening ceremony of the temple.