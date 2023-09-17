TTD Chairman promises house sites to all TTD staff

Tirupati: Providing house sites to all the TTD employees including the retired is my prime responsibility, asserted TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy.



Holding a meeting with TTD retired employees and leaders’ association at his residence in Padmavathipuram on Saturday, the Chairman said that he would treat all employees as his own family members and recalled that during Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy stint as the Chief Minister, he had given house plots to the employees in his earlier tenure also.

He said the subsequent governments did not think and try to solve this problem for 15 years. “Sri Venkateswara Swamy has once again given me an opportunity and I am working wholeheartedly to provide homes to all the employees including retired. Bhumana said that he met the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy several times about this matter and first got 300 acres of land granted.

The TTD Board Chief also said that the Chief Minister has issued instructions to the District Collector to grant another 250 acres of land to give house plots to the retired employees as well.

Many leaders said that under the leadership of Karunakara Reddy, they will surely get justice. They requested that the pending court case on Poor Home and Dairy farmland should also be resolved. The Chairman said that he will help the retired employees to the extent possible to overcome the legal difficulties.