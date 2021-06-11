TTD decentralises room allotment at Tirumala

Tirumala: Decentralising the accommodation process in Tirumala for a hassle-free allotment of accommodation to devotees, TTD is coming up with new registration counters at six locations in Tirumala from June 12, instead of the existing centralised registration counter only at CRO.

From Saturday onwards the room allotment counters will become operational at six locations in Tirumala, including one at GNC tollgate near luggage Centre, two counters each at Balaji bus station, at Kausthubham rest house, Ram Bhagicha rest house, MBC besides the existing CRO (Central Reception Office).

All arrangements have been completed at all six locations for registration of names for rooms and wait for SMS confirmation and thereafter to proceed towards sub enquiry offices for payment of tariff (room rent) and collection of room keys for occupation.

TTD has appealed to devotees to note the new facilities developed for their convenience and comforts while visiting Tirumala in availing accommodation which till now is a cumbersome procedure.

After taking charge as EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy noted the inconvenience the pilgrims faced in getting accommodation in Tirumala due to the centralisation of the accommodation allotment at CRO and directed the official concerned to decentralise the rooms allotment for the convenience of the pilgrims.