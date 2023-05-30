Live
TTD decides not to allow 12-years-old vehicles on Tirumala ghat road
In view of series of recent road accidents on Tirumala Ghat road, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has decided not allow vehicles which are more than 12 years old on the ghat road.
In view of series of recent road accidents on Tirumala Ghat road, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has decided not allow vehicles which are more than 12 years old on the ghat road. TTD announced this on Tuesday afternoon.
