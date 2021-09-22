TTD decides to offer free buses for devotees of backward areas to offer prayers at Tirumala

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has given good news to the devotees of Srivari in the backward areas of the districts. TTD decided to bring the devotees in buses for free from backward areas in all the districts where temples have been built recently to pay obeisance to Srivari. TTD EO Jawahar Reddy said in a statement to this extent.



As Salakatla Brahmotsavam will be held between the 7th and 15th of next month, the TTD decided to give darshan to 500 to 1000 devotees on this occasion. Authorities have been directed to prepare formalities for this. Also, the Alipiri footpath will be made available during the Brahmotsavala. During the Brahmotsavala it was decided to offer Annaprasadam from 8 am to 11 pm.



Meanwhile, additional EO AV Dharma Reddy said that as part of the Brahmotsavam, Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam will be held on the 5th of next month, followed by Ankurarpana on the 6th, Dhvajarohanam on the 7th, Swarnaratham on the 11th, Rathotsavam on the 14th, Chakrasnanam and Dhvajavarohanam on the 15th.

Jawahar Reddy and Dharma Reddy revealed the decision while reviewing the arrangements for Brahmotsavala at the local Annamayya Bhavan. However, Rs. 300 Special darshan tickets will be released online from tomorrow at 9am.9 am



