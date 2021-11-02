TTD decides to provide darshans to devotees through APSRTC online booking system

It is a known fact that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has canceled Srivari Darshans for the last two years due to the spread of coronavirus around the world. Later, it limited the number of darshans for the devotees and gradually increased the number of devotees off late by providing free darshans, VIP break, Rs. 300 special darshan tickets.



However, with the release of a limited number of tickets, the tickets are being sold in a very short time due to which most in the country and abroad are unable to get the tickets. However, for those who do not have a ticket, TTD has recently made it possible for them to visit Tirumala through the APSRTC online ticket booking system.

Devotees who come to visit Tirumala on APSRTC buses can get a visiting ticket by paying Rs. 300 through APSRTC online booking system. Those who get such tickets will be given an opportunity for the darshan at Tirumala every day at 11:00 am and 4:00 pm. The APSRTC operates 650 buses daily from various places to Tirupati.

Meanwhile, the TTD authorities advised the devotees to take advantage of the decision and suggested that the devotees from major cities like Vijayawada, Guntur, Bangalore, Chennai, Kanchi, Vellore, Pondicherry, Hyderabad, etc. can book tickets online for the Tirumala Darshan.