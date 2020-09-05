TTD decides to use Jute bags to avoid plastic in Tirumala temple premises

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has taken a key decision regarding Tirumala Srivari Prasadam. It has decided to give bags made of jute in place of plastic to carry laddus and set prices. A bag of five laddus costs Rs. 25 while that of 10 laddus at Rs. 30, 15 laddus costs Rs. 35 .. The price of a bag carrying 25 brownies has been fixed at Rs. 55. These bags do not absorb ingredients such as ghee and allows the brownies to last longer without being damaged.

Until recently, Srivari brownies were served in plastic bags. But as the side effects of the material to the environment will be damaged due to plastic bags, the TTD took this decision. Offering brownies in bags made of hemp in place of plastic bags. Devotees are interested in buying these bags as they are easy to carry. They are happy to remove the plastic bags. Tirumala Tirupati Devastanam officials earlier decided to put a ban on the sale of plastic covers.



The Jute Corporation of India has come forward to manufacture and supply bags specifically for the distribution of prasadam. These are popular among the devotees as they are suitable for carrying offerings. Sales of these bags, which were introduced a year ago, are on the rise.

