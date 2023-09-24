TTD electric bus which went missing in Tirumala found in Naidupeta

Tirumala: The TTD free bus Srivari Dharmaratham for free transport of pilgrims in Tirumala which went missing was found in Naidupeta, 90 km away on Sunday.

The driver as usual went to the charging point at GNC toll gate on the hills where the bus was stationed last night for recharge, at 3 a.m today and was shocked at not finding the electric bus. After searching for the bus along with other employees in vain, he reported the missing of the bus to the concerned officer who promptly reported it to the police.

After a frantic search in Tirumala, a complaint was lodged in Tirumala 2 town police station who registered a case on the missing of the electric bus no. AP 39 UP 2757 valued at Rs 2 (two crore)

Police sent an alert to all the districts leading to Naidupeta police fining the electric at a check post. On seeing the police, the hijackers ran away leaving behind the bus.

The Naidupeta police seized the bus and Tirumala police on the recovery of the stolen bus much to the relief of TTD authorities.

Investigation is on to find out the hijackers who took the bus from Tirumala and sped away leaving behind the bus.

The incident in the high security Tirumala at the timee of Brahmotsavam involving more than a strong contingent of 4000 police personnel for security, created flutters.