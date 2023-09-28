TTD EO asks students to make SVIMS, SPMCW top institutes

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy wished that SVIMS and Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women (SPMCW) should become top institutes in the country on par with AIIMS, New Delhi. Delivering a motivational talk to the students at Mahathi auditorium on Wednesday, he said that only a few fortunate students could become doctors and the place of teachers and doctors in the society is a respectable one.

The EO said that medicine is a noble profession and the doctors are living gods. Those pursuing medical education should always focus on their studies without wasting even a minute. Doctors should have the virtues of values, discipline and time sense and extend good services to the patients. Everyone should strive for enhancing the reputation of SVIMS and SPMCW and on its part the TTD is ready to provide whatever resources are needed in this task.

Dharma Reddy said that better results can be achieved by acquiring Vedic knowledge along with medical education. Also, Ayurveda which is a part of Adharvana Veda should be studied. He explained in detail the relationship between Atma and Panchabhootas.

On the occasion, the students asked the EO to provide some amenities for which he responded positively. He said the new hostel building which is under construction will be inaugurated in November and advised them to operate the mess on their own by setting up mess, store and provisions committees and to appoint a cook.

SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr RV Kumar told the students to take any problem to his notice and concentrate on their studies. SVIMS Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Registrar Dr Aparna Bitla, SPMCW Principal Dr Usha Kalavat, Dr Muthiswaraiah, Dr Nagaraju and others were present.