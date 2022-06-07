TTD EO Dharma Reddy gets extension in Andhra Pradesh service

Tirupati: Bringing an end to the three-week-long suspense over the continuation of TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy in the state service, the department of personnel and training issued orders giving extension to him for a period of two years. An Indian Defence Estates Services (IDES) officer, Dharma Reddy has completed his seven-year deputation in the state services on May 14, 2022, beyond which he cannot continue as per the norms.

However, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to the Prime Minister seeking extension to Reddy in the state service for a further period of two years. As this was pending with the Central government, his continuation in the TTD has become a question mark. At last, the Central government issued orders on Monday stating, "In view of the justification provided by the CM of AP on May 11, 2022, the approval is hereby conveyed to the extension of the deputation term of AV Dharma Reddy, Additional Executive Officer in Tirumala".

It may be noted that he was assigned full additional charge of the post of Executive Officer after K S Jawahar Reddy was transferred as Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister.