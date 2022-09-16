TTD EO inspects arrangements for annual Brahmotsavams

Tirumala: Accelerating the arrangements for the annual Brahmotsavams, which is only 10 days away, TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy along with officials on Thursday made an extensive inspection in Tirumala. In the hour-long inspection, the EO also studied the entry and exit points at Mada streets, which are crucial for the orderly movement of pilgrims where the Vahana sevas will be held.

The annual Brahmotsavams this year is scheduled between September 27 and October 5. After inspecting the entry and exit points in the four mada streets along with the TTD Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Narasimha Kishore, the EO talking to media persons said TTD would observe the annual festival in a big way this year and hoped that a huge turnout of pilgrims would participate in the Vahana sevas besides Garuda Seva which is scheduled on October 1. "Last two years, Brahmotsavams were observed in Ekantam inside the temple due to Covid pandemic restrictions. So this year, we are expecting a huge crowd," he observed.

"To ensure no inconvenience is caused to the multitude of visiting pilgrims, both our vigilance and district collector and police have inspected the four mada streets and galleries a couple of times already along with the Engineering department. During the inspection today, we have even visited the Ragi Manu area, beyond the Mada street but a major way to East Mada street opposite the shrine and assessed on how to keep the entire area as buffer zone to hold pilgrim devotees on the day of Garuda Seva," he added.

It is pertinent to note that crowd management at the entry and exit points plays a pivotal role in the smooth conduct of the vahana sevas, the major attraction of the fete.

As this year, heavy turnout of pilgrims is expected, the EO urged the pilgrims to have patience and cooperate with the authorities for a hassle-free darshan.