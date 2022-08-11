TTD EO inspects cleaning works at Balaji Nagar

Tirumala: TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy on Wednesday inspected the cleaning works going on in a massive scale at Balaji Nagar, the residential colony of locals in Tirumala. After monitoring the works including electrical, drainage cleaning, reconstruction and removal of waste materials accumulated in the colony, he interacted with the locals to get feedback on TTD efforts to develop the residential colony which all these years remain neglected, to make it clean and green. Instructing the Engineering officials concerned to remove the scrap and waste materials lying in front of several houses, street corners, he wanted them to clear them and shift it immediately to Tirupati down the hills.

He also directed to take up plantation to enhance greenery in the surroundings. The Engineering and Health Officials informed the EO that so far about 500

tonnes of garbage and waste have been lifted and cleared, revealing the sorry state of the residential area on the hills. It may be recalled that a few days back the EO led a massive Sramadhanam in the colony, kick starting the massive sanitation aimed to spruce up the colony. Superintendent Engineer Jagadeeshwar Reddy, Health Officer Dr Sridevi, EE Sri Surendra Reddy, VGO Bali Reddy and others were present.