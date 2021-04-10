Top
TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy gets vaccine at Central hospital

Highlights

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy was administered Covaxin at the TTD central hospital here on Saturday. Later speaking to employees working at Srivari temple, he said Vaikunta queue complex and all frontline workers in TTD local temples were already provided vaccination.

He said as per GOI guidelines, he has directed all TTD employees above 45 years to be vaccinated from April 1 onwards. TTD EO said he took the first dose of Covaxin and after 4-6 weeks he will get the second dose.

He also asked the TTD employees who had taken the first dose to not delay in taking the second dose as prescribed. The TTD Chief Medical Officer Dr Muralidhar accompanied the EO.

