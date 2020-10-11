TTD EO KS Jawahar Reddy inspects arrangements of Navratri Brahmotsavams

Ahead of the ensuing Navaratri Brahmotsavam, TTD Executive Officer Dr KS Jawhar Reddy along with senior officials inspected the arrangements being made for the nine day festival in Tirumala on Sunday.

As part of the inspection, he visited the Vahana Mandapam from where the procession of Vahana Sevas commences and also galleries for the pilgrims the Vahanam procession in four mada streets

He has also seen the markings made to maintain social distancing in galleries, entry and exit point in galleries etc. and made some suggestions over the arrangements in the galleries.

Chie Engineer Ramesh Reddy, Additional CVSO Siva Kumar Reddy, Temple Dy. EO Harindranath, Health Officer Dr RR Reddy, engineering and security officials were present at the time of inspection.