TTD gears up for Hanuman Jayanti

Tirumala: TTD is gearing up for the five-day Hanuman Jayanati celebrations to be held in Tirumala from May 25 to May 29. TTD additional EO AV Dharma Reddy on Saturday reviewed the arrangements for the programme. He directed the officials to prepare the ground for observing the fete at Anjanadri, at the birth place of Lord Hanuman, Japali in Tirumala forest where a popular Hanuman temple is located, Nada Neerajanam near Tirumala temple and also at Dharmagiri Veda Vignana Peetham on the hills.

To mark the occasion, Akhanda Sampoorna Sundarakanda Parayanam will be conducted at Dharmagiri Veda Patasala on May 29. He said special programmes and discourses will be held. The event will be telecasted live on SVBC.