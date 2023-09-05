TTD postpones supply of sticks to devotees

Live
Just In
Highlights
Tirupati: The TTD temple management postponed the supply of sticks to devotees taking the Alipiri footpath to Tirumala for a few more days.Recently...
Tirupati: The TTD temple management postponed the supply of sticks to devotees taking the Alipiri footpath to Tirumala for a few more days.
Recently TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy said the stick supply will start from Monday, as part of security to pilgrims trekking the hills
through the footpath and also said 10,000 sticks were procured for providing to pilgrims on recycling basis
The sticks will be provided at the 7th mile to the pilgrims who have
to return them after reaching Mokalimitta, on Alipiri footpath, for
providing them to pilgrims on rotation basis. Sources said the stick supply will start in three days.
