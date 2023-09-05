TTD postpones supply of sticks to devotees

Tirupati: The TTD temple management postponed the supply of sticks to devotees taking the Alipiri footpath to Tirumala for a few more days.

Recently TTD EO A V Dharma Reddy said the stick supply will start from Monday, as part of security to pilgrims trekking the hills

through the footpath and also said 10,000 sticks were procured for providing to pilgrims on recycling basis

The sticks will be provided at the 7th mile to the pilgrims who have

to return them after reaching Mokalimitta, on Alipiri footpath, for

providing them to pilgrims on rotation basis. Sources said the stick supply will start in three days.