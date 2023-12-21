TTD releases Arjitha seva tokens for the month of March 2024

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam on Thursday released Arjitha seva tokens for the month of March at 10 am today. The tickets for the annual Teppotsavam organized in the month of March will be released online. Also, the quota of Srivari virtual services such as Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Arjitha Brahmotsavam, Sahasradipalankara Seva tickets and Darshanam tickets will be released today at 3 pm.

While Angapradakshinam tokens will be available on December 23 at 10 am. Also, TTD will release the darshan and room quota for Srivani trust donors on December 23 at 11 am. TTD will release the quota of darshan tickets for the elderly and disabled on December 23 at 3 pm.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam will make available special entrance darshan tickets of Rs 300 for devotees on December 25 at 10 am. The quota of rooms in Tirumala and Tirupati will also be released. The TTD officials said that devotees should book the darshan tokens of Tirumala through the website https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.

