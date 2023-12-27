TTD releases Govinda Koti books, calendars of different temples

Tirumala: TTD Trust Board Chairman B Karunakara Reddy along with the EO AV Dharma Reddy, other board members and officials released Govinda Koti and Bhagavad Gita books besides local temple calendars printed by the TTD for the first time.

After the completion of the Trust Board meeting at Annamayya Bhavan at Tirumala on Tuesday, the TTD Board chief released the Govinda Koti book, priced at Rs 111 and containing 200 pages. Govinda Namams can be written 39,600 times in each book. To write 10,01,116 Govinda Namams, 26 books are required and to write Govinda Koti (Govinda Namams for one crore times) a total of 253 books would be required.

The TTD has launched the books to encourage youth below the age of 25 years to inculcate the habit of writing the divine names as a part of its mission of taking forward Hindu Sanatana Dharma.

On successful completion of writing 10,01,116 Govinda Namams, that person will be provided with break darshan facility by the TTD. While for those who complete one crore Govinda Namams, TTD provides break darshan and accommodation to a total of five persons.

For the convenience of the children and youth, the TTD has brought out one lakh copies of a 20-page Bhagavat Gita simplified version in five languages viz. Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and English which will be distributed among the children and students.

For the first time, TTD has brought out 13,000 copies of local temple calendars comprising of Mula Murti and Utsava Murthies belonging to Sri Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple at Appalayagunta, Sri Veda Narayana Swamy temple at Nagulapuram, Sri Kalyana Venkateswara Swamy temple at Narayanavanam, Sri Venugopala Swamy temple at Karvetinagaram and Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta. The Mula Virat calendars are priced at Rs 20 while that of processional deities at Rs.15.

TTD board members and JEOs participated in the calendar release event.