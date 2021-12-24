TTD releases Special Darshan tickets of January quota, 4.6 lakh tickets booked on Friday

The demand for Tirumala darshan tickets continues and lakhs of people logged in to the TTD website to book the tickets. TTD has released 4,60,000 tickets online on Friday for the January quota. The TTD website received 14 lakh hits for darshan tickets at once. However, the ticket allotment process went smoothly and 4,60,000 tickets were booked in 55 minutes.



Meanwhile, the TTD has released 20,000 tickets per day from January 1, 13 to 22, 12 thousand per day from January 2 to 12 and from 23 to 31 respectively. On the other hand, TTD released 5,500 virtual service tickets online on Thursday for January 1, 2, 13, 22, and 26, which were booked within minutes.



The TTD will also release the Sarvadarshan tickets for the month of January on Saturday. As many as 1,55,000 tickets will be available for the Sarvadarshan. The TTD advised that devotees coming for Tirumala Darshan must follow the covid rules properly and asked the devotees to bring a certificate of vaccination with two doses of vaccine or the covid negative report.



The TTD said that new regulations are being implemented to protect the health of devotees as the number of devotees increases. TTD appealed to the devotees to co-operate in this decision.