TTD restores down ghat road services in Tirumala, to take a call on up ghat services by noon

TIRUMALA, NOVEMBER 19: TTD has resumed services in Down Ghat Road on Friday morning for the sake of devotees who got stranded in Tirumala and in Tirupati. After strenuous efforts throughout last night, TTD has removed all the boulders and rocks which fell on the ghat (down) road due to landslide following the heavy rains lashing Tirupati and Tirumala since Wednesday.

For the sake of pilgrims, both to and fro vehicular movements will be allowed on the Down (First Ghat Road ) as the second ghat road(up ghat) is still not restored.

The devotees are requested not to get down from their vehicles to take videos and photos as it will obstruct the vehicular movement and co-operate with TTD.

Assessing the situation till Friday afternoon, TTD will decide on opening of Up Ghat road operations. Hundreds of pilgrims came on vehicles were stranded at Alipiri to go to Tirumala, leading to vehicles stopped up Kapiltheertham junction.