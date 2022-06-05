TTD rolls out green carpet on footpath for devotees

Tirumala: Moved by the hardships of barefoot devotees walking on the concrete floor and blacktopped roads on the footpath at Avvasanikona area in Tirumala, the TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy saw the official to lay green carpet all along the footpath, covering about half kilometre, within 24 hours winning laurels from the devotees. While on a downward journey to Tirumala on Friday the chairman happened to see many devotees virtually jumping on their feet and hastily moving fast.

Due to the high temperature the footpath where there is no roof above turned unbearable hot for the devotees forcing them jump to their feet and some slowly running to pass the open footpath quickly to avoid burning of their feet at area between Mokalimettu and Akkagarlagudi

Stopping on the way, he interacted with the devotees and came to know about their hardships of walking in the hot sun and blazing stone steps and blacktopped roads.

Immediately he contacted TTD Chief engineer Nageswara Rao and instructed him to put green carpet and sprinkle water within 24 hours to make the path cool to sooth the devotees walking the hills barefoot as a mark of their devotion and fulfillment of vows.

The officials jumped into action and by Saturday morning spread the green carpet and sprinkled water much to the surprise of the devotees.

It is needless to say, the devotees were thrilled by the TTD for coming to know their suffering and complimented the TTD management.

It may be noted here that the footpath passes through the down ghat road (first ghat road) from Narasimha Swamy temple to Mokalimettu where there is no scope at several stretches to construct a roof to save devotees face scorching sun, as road carved through Rocky hill on the edge of deep Avvasanikona valley.

TTD chairman later said in view of summer heat and common devotees massive rush to the hill shrine during the last days of summer officials were directed to organise facilities on footpaths and also other areas.