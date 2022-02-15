TTD starts issuing offline Sarvadarshan tokens, devotees flock to Tirumala for tickets

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has resumed the distribution of offline Sarvadarshan tokens to devotees in the wake of the decline in Coronavirus cases. As part of this, counters are being opened at Bhudevi, Srinivasam Complexes and Govindaraja Swamy Satra in Tirupati and tickets are being distributed. Almost a year later, TTD has started issuing Sarvadarshan tokens.

The tokens will be issued from today to devotees who visit diety from tomorrow. Meanwhile, the officials said 15,000 tokens will be available per day and against this backdrop, devotees standing in queues from 9 a.m. onwards are receiving darshan tokens.

On the other hand, a decision on Arjitha Sevas would be taken at a meeting of the TTD Board of Trustees to be held on the 17th of this month. The TTD has set up the web portal for the issuance of Udaya-astama service tickets and decided to issue Udaya-astama service tickets under the privilege to donors who have donated for the construction of a children's hospital. The devotees can book the tickets from 9.30 am on the 16th of this month.