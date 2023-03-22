TTD to build 30 more laddu counters

To decongest the pilgrim rush at the laddu complex in Tirumala, TTD Trust Board has decided to construct 30 more counters in the complex at a cost of Rs 5.25 crore. Disclosing the details along with the EO A V Dharma Reddy, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said that the move will prevent delay and pilgrims can get laddus quickly. Though the decisions were taken during the trust board meeting held on February 15, the details were not revealed due to model code of conduct. On the ongoing Srinivasa Setu project works in Tirupati, the chairman said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate it after the final phase of works which are almost nearing completion. The CM will also offer silk clothes to the presiding deities at Vontimitta Kodandarama Swamy temple on April 5 on the occasion of Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam which is being celebrated as a state festival.





He said as the summer pilgrim rush is set to increase in April, May and June, the VIPs are requested to reduce their referrals and enable more common pilgrims to have darshan. VIP break darshan timings will continue as such since over 95 per cent of common pilgrims had given thumbs up to the existing method which has drastically reduced the waiting hours of darshan for general devotees and also decreased the pressure on accommodation. The temple management was also contemplating to reduce the SRIVANI tickets during these three months to enable more darshan time for common pilgrims. The chairman announced that the trust board also approved a proposal to lay a road between Alipiri to Vakulamatha temple for the convenience of devotees. Also, Rs 4.70 crore towards the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Ulundurpet in Tamil Nadu and Rs 4.71 crore for development of SGS Arts College in Tirupati were allocated.