TTD to build 30 more laddu counters
An amount of Rs 5.25 cr will be spent for constructing additional counters to decongest the pilgrim rush at the laddu complex in Tirumala
He said as the summer pilgrim rush is set to increase in April, May and June, the VIPs are requested to reduce their referrals and enable more common pilgrims to have darshan. VIP break darshan timings will continue as such since over 95 per cent of common pilgrims had given thumbs up to the existing method which has drastically reduced the waiting hours of darshan for general devotees and also decreased the pressure on accommodation. The temple management was also contemplating to reduce the SRIVANI tickets during these three months to enable more darshan time for common pilgrims. The chairman announced that the trust board also approved a proposal to lay a road between Alipiri to Vakulamatha temple for the convenience of devotees. Also, Rs 4.70 crore towards the construction of Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Ulundurpet in Tamil Nadu and Rs 4.71 crore for development of SGS Arts College in Tirupati were allocated.