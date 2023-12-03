TTD to hold Karthika Deepotsavam in Vizag

Tirupati: TTD JEO for health and education Sada Bhargavi directed the officials concerned to speed up the arrangements for the Karthika Deepotsavam in Vizag on December 11 in the holy month of Karthika involving donors.

The JEO held a review with the officials on Saturday evening at Padmavathi Rest House in Tirupati.

On the occasion, she said as part of the Karthika Deepotsavam, impressive cultural programmes should be organised under the auspices of the SV College of Music and Dance of TTD and suggested taking cooperation of the SV Recording Project for the necessary recording works.

Staff should be sent on deputation in advance from required departments. The engineering officials should go first and take up the work of stage, queue lines, etc., without any delay, she instructed. She also suggested taking up electric lighting decorations to impress the devotees.

The Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad officials were directed to coordinate with other departments to make the programme successful.

Vigilance officials have been directed to make appropriate security arrangements with the help of the local police.

PRO Dr T Ravi is instructed to invite Srivari Sevaks and coordinate the media.

She said appropriate arrangements should be made for live broadcast in SVBC. Vedic scholars from Tirumala Dharmagiri and SV Vedic University will be invited for Vedic recitation.

After that, a virtual meeting was held with the donors and the arrangements related to this programme were discussed. Donors were requested to finalise the venue as soon as possible.

SV Vedic University vice-chancellor Acharya Rani Sadasivamurthy, Dharmagiri principal K S S Avadhani, Dharma Prachara Parishad secretary Somayajulu and others participated in the meeting virtually.