TTD to hold Vaibhavotsavam in Nellore next month

Nellore/Tirupati: TTD is organising Sri Venkateswara Vaibhavotsavam, a fete replicating the Nitya Kainkaryas that are being performed in Srivari temple at Tirumala are to be observed in Nellore city for the benefit of the devotees, from August 16-20.

The devotees will have the rare opportunity to witness all the Nithya Kainkaryams (rituals) that are performed to Lord right from Subrabatha seva to Ekantha seva at the end of the day.

TTD joint executive officer (JEO) Veerabrahmam along with Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy inspected the AC Subba Reddy Stadium, the venue chosen for the conduct of the five-day celestial fete. He made several suggestions for better arrangements for more devotees to witness the TTD spiritual event.

Speaking to the media persons, the TTD JEO said the objective of the fete is to showcase the traditional Nitya Kainkaryams that are being performed at the Srivari temple for the devotees who could not witness those sevas at Tirumala. "Srivaru will be coming at your doorstep with this fete," he added.

He said extensive arrangements are underway expecting a large number of devotees and participation as the Vaibhavotsavam is resumed after a gap of two years due to Covid pandemic.

Addressing the media, the Delhi Local Advisory Board president Vemireddy Prashanti Reddy, who is from Nellore and is involved in the conduct of the five-day devotional programme, said a replica of Srivari temple would be set up at the stadium, in Nellore where all daily sevas starting from Suprabata Seva at 5.30 am to Ekantha Seva at 8.30 pm will be performed by the TTD priests to showcase Tirumala temple rituals, for the benefit of devotees.

She said TTD is setting up Anna Prasadam counters for free food, primary health centres, devotional and Bhakti sangeet programmes for the benefit of devotees and appealed to every one of Nellore and other nearby areas to make use of the divine opportunity.

TTD chief engineer Nageswara Rao, PRO Dr T Ravi, Dharmic Projects Officer Vijayasaradhi and others were also present.