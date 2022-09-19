TTD to host 3-day workshop on traditional sculpting at SVITSA

Tirupati: TTD-run Sri Venkateswara Institute of Traditional Sculpture and Architecture(SVITSA) will organise a 3-day workshop on traditional sculpting from September 21 to 23. Over a dozen stalwarts in the field of architecture will deliver lectures during these three days which include temple construction in South India, transformation of Hindu temples, stone idols and metal

idols preparation techniques, Vigraha Pratishta-consecration of idols, traditional paintings, the significance of sculptures in Shilpa Shastra, Saiva, Vaishnava, Sakteya Agamas and many more interesting topics.

On day one, Dakshinamurthy, a renowned Stapathi from Chennai will deliver lecture on the significance of sculptures in South India as per Shilpa Shastra Pleach India Foundation CEO Dr. Sivanagi Reddy from Hyderabad will deliver a lecture on transformation of Hindu temples. In the afternoon session, renowned Stapathi from Kumbakonam of Tamil Nadu Deva Radhakrishna will deliver a lecture on metal sculpting techniques while TTD Agama Advisor Dr. Vishnubhattacharyulu will speak on consecration of Vigraham.

On the second day on September 22, Seshabrahmam of Hyderabad will speak on Traditional Art techniques while Dr Nageswara Rao of Hyderabad will give a lecture on Qualities of Idols in Shilpa Shastra in the morning session. In the afternoon session, Sundararajan retired Sthapathi from Chennai will deliver a lecture on the temple construction techniques of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On the last day, Kirankranth Chowdary will deliver a lecture on the

History of Paintings and Drawings in India while retired Sthapathi from Hyderabad Dr Velu will deliver a lecture on the importance of Prasadams in South Indian temples. In the afternoon,Coimbattor-based Sthapathi Selvam will speak on stone idols making techniques followed by the lecture on Temple Architecture and Constructions by Muniswamy Reddy, according to SVITSA Principal K Venkat Reddy, who issupervising the arrangements for the meet.