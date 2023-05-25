TTD to release accommodation quota of July 2023 today at 10 am

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam which released the Rs. 300 special darshan token for the month of July and August on Wednesday will release nthe accomodation quota for the month and f July 2023 at 10 am.



While on the other hand, the Parakamani seva tickets for the month of July will also be released today at 3 PM.



The TTD advised the devotees to make use of the opportunity and book the accomodation rooms through official website https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in.