  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

TTD to release accommodation quota of July 2023 today at 10 am

Tirumala Temple
x

Tirumala Temple

Highlights

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam which released the Rs. 300 special darshan token for the month of July and August on Wednesday will release nthe accomodation quota for the month and f July 2023 at 11 am.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam which released the Rs. 300 special darshan token for the month of July and August on Wednesday will release nthe accomodation quota for the month and f July 2023 at 10 am.

While on the other hand, the Parakamani seva tickets for the month of July will also be released today at 3 PM.

The TTD advised the devotees to make use of the opportunity and book the accomodation rooms through official website https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X