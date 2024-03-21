TTD to release Arjitha Seva tickets for June , 2024 today

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam has announced the release of various ticket quotas for upcoming events. Tickets for Srivari Arjitasevam Kalyanotsavam, Oonjalseva, Arjita Brahmotsavam, and Sahasradipalankara Seva will be released on March 21 at 10 am. Additionally, tickets for the Jyeshtabhishekam Utsav from June 19 to 21 will also be made available on the same day.

On March 23, Angapradakshinam tokens will be released at 10 am, while room quotas will be released at 11 am for donors. Senior citizens and disabled individuals can book their darshan tickets on March 23 at 3 pm.



Further, special entry darshan tickets for Rs.300/- will be available on March 25 at 10 am, and room quotas in Tirumala and Tirupati will be released at 3 pm on the same day. The Srivari Seva Quota for Tirumala and Tirupati will be available online on March 27, with Navanitha Seva Quota at 12 noon and Parakamani Seva Quota at 1 pm.



Devotees are encouraged to book their Arjitasevas and darshan tickets for Srivari through the official website of Tirumala Devasthanams at https://ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the rush of devotees at the Tirumala temple has decreased slightly, with 11 compartments filled in the Q complex. Currently, there are 6 compartments with devotees waiting for their time slot (SSD) darshan. Devotees without darshan tickets are able to receive darshan within 16 hours, while those with special entrance tickets will have darshan in 3 hours.

On Wednesday, a total of 65,051 people visited Swami and 26,239 devotees offered hair as gifts to the Swami in the hundi, contributing a total of Rs. 3.51 crores.