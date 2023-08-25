TTD to releases funds for Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam in temples for August month

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has announced the release of Srivani Trust funds for Dhoopa Deepa offerings in temples. An allocation of Rs. 5,000 each has been made for the Dhoopa Deepa Naivedyam in 501 temples in collaboration with the TTD. For the month of August, a total of Rs. 25.05 lakhs has been released. Going forward, the TTD has decided to release funds on a monthly basis.



In addition, the accomodation quota will be released today at 10 am. The allotment of rooms in Tirumala and Tirupati will be done online.

Meanwhile, the crowd of devotees in Tirumala is reported to be normal. Devotees are waiting in 18 compartments for darshan. Without tokens, the Sarvadarshan takes approximately 15 hours. Yesterday, a total of 67,308 devotees visited temple.